'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Political analyst and Constitutional lawyer Shepherd Dube says the military faction in ZANU PF is set to fire any vocal civilian politician in pursuit of the total takeover of the party before firing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Dube made the statements alleging that the military faction, known as Cosleg, is behind the firing former Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi.Said Dube, "The military faction in ZANU PF is very powerful. It plays touch is a move. Lewis Matutu opened his mouth and was expelled very fast. Energy Mutodi has followed suit. Many will follow, the last 'Civilian' to be fired will be Emmerson Mnangagwa."Mutodi was fired after he insulted Minister of Foreign Affairs General Sibusiso Moyo calling him a Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.General Moyo is a key member of Cosleg faction and one of the Generals that moved in to wage a bloody coup in November 2017 to end 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.Commenting on Dube's statement, Zimbabwe Communist Party General Secretary Ngqabutho Mabhena said Zimbabwe was a deep state.A deep state, also known as a state within a state, is a type of governance made up of networks of power operating independently of a state's political leadership in pursuit of their own agenda and goals.