WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya told Parliament on Wednesday that he does not know the causes behind the dying Zimbabwe economy.

Mangudya told parliamentarians that there is a demon affecting the economy which is more like a Coronavirus and appealed to parliamentarians to do contact tracing to find the demon.

Mangudya is a graduate of Washington International University is an unaccredited institution of higher education founded in 1994 and currently incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

Source - Byo24News

