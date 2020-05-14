WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This clown is Zimbabwe's central bank Governor!

Together with Mnangagwa & the other CORRUPT hangers on, they have destroyed this country!

Instead of talking about economics, he talks about demons!

Prices are being pegged at 70 to the USD bcoz of these morons!

They MUST ALL GO NOW pic.twitter.com/Be6ZBqMMis — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) May 20, 2020

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya told Parliament on Wednesday that he does not know the causes behind the dying Zimbabwe economy.Mangudya told parliamentarians that there is a demon affecting the economy which is more like a Coronavirus and appealed to parliamentarians to do contact tracing to find the demon.Mangudya is a graduate of Washington International University is an unaccredited institution of higher education founded in 1994 and currently incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.Watch the video below: