Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful during this time of Covid-19 and avoid endangering the lives of other citizens through illegal demonstrations to score cheap political scores. He said Covid-19 was real and no one was immune to the virus.

The President made these remarks at the burial of national hero Absolom Sikhosana at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

"I wish once again to draw the attention to the nation to the invisible enemy that has visited us in the form of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19," he said.

"It is a real threat to us all and no one is safe or immune from it. Let us keep adhering to the World Health Organisation guidelines for preventing its spread. I want to end my remarks by reminding us to remain united and to keep the peace. We must never endanger the lives of our people through illegal, reckless and unwarranted demonstrations for political grandstanding. We are one people, one nation, one Zimbabwe."

President Mnangagwa's remarks come in the wake of an illegal demonstration staged by MDC-Alliance members in Warren Park, Harare, last week.

Burial proceedings for Sikhosana, who succumbed to a heart ailment in Bulawayo over the weekend, started at Stodart Hall in Mbare, with President Mnangagwa leading the body viewing session followed by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Oliver Chidau. Service Chiefs and family members were among the mourners at Stodart Hall and at the Heroes Acre.

However, unlike past burial ceremonies, few mourners were allowed in due to social distancing measures adopted by Government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the small numbers of mourners, every one present was wearing a face mask and also went through body temperature checks and hand-washing before entering the main auditorium.

There were fewer people lining up the streets leading to Stodart Hall than usual when giving a send-off to national heroes.

Mbare Chimurenga Choir sang revolutionary songs. After body viewing, the proceedings moved to the National Heroes Acre where groups including the Police Band rendered mourning music. Again attendance was limited, with people maintaining social distancing in line with WHO guidelines. All the mourners were screened before entering the main arena at the shrine. The Covid-19 pandemic essentially forced people to come in limited numbers.

The mourners were displaying placards inscribed "Headmaster" "Nkosi yami."

Addressing the mourners, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF had lost a stalwart, a patriot and a disciplined cadre. He said the void left by the late national hero was irreplaceable and the nation would be poorer without him. President Mnangagwa said Sikhosana participated in the liberation struggle and trade unionism during the colonial Rhodesia and in the early years of independence.

"The late Sikhosana was ours together. He belonged to the larger family of comrades-in-arms from the liberation struggle and to his fellow Zimbabweans in general," said President Mnangagwa.

"We, thus, celebrate our late national hero's goodness, unassuming character and the journey of a life well-travelled. His indelible leadership of the Youth League, which he chaperoned for a long time, helped to transform it into a formidable vanguard of the ruling party. He endured suffering at the hands of the white man while he laboured to acquire an education and life supporting skills."

President Mnangagwa said Sikhosana's oratory and organising skills landed him the post of regional organiser for the Rhodesian Clothing and Garment Workers Union. He said while nationalist politics was risky business in the early 1970s, only the brave young men and women of the calibre of Sikhosana could withstand the wrath and brutality of the settler regime.

"Thus the late Sikhosana bore the scars of his running battles with the colonial administration, which hunted him down," said the President.

"He was arrested several times and subjected to severe torture. Sikhosana was not deterred by the regime's brutal intimidation. Instead, he mobilised many to thwart the regime's nefarious machinations including rejection of the 1971 Pearce Commission proposals."

Sikhosana was born on October 26, 1949 in Matobo District under chief Masuku in Matabeleland South province. He did his primary education from 1956 to 1964 before undertaking his secondary education from 1965 to 1968.

Sikhosana's upbringing was similar to that of his many black peers whose parents struggled hard to secure a decent education for their children under a hostile environment created by the settlers.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

3 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3171 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

11 hrs ago | 11669 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

11 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

12 hrs ago | 3916 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

12 hrs ago | 3950 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

13 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9325 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

16 hrs ago | 7591 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

16 hrs ago | 2963 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

16 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

16 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

16 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

16 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

16 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

16 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

16 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimsec 2020 June exams to commence on the 22nd of June

16 hrs ago | 816 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days