Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says the country has adequate capacity to meet its monthly foreign currency requirements. According to central bank figures, Zimbabwe requires US$100 million a month for industry and critical imports such as fuel.

Addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance yesterday, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, said Diaspora remittances and free funds available in the country alone can meet the country's forex needs. And that is without factoring in some export receipts.

"Our Diaspora remittances and free funds reach at least US$100 million a month; the economy needs US$100 million a month. If we harness this money, even without factoring in some exports, we will have sufficient forex for the economy," he said.

Last year, Zimbabwe received US$635 million in remittances, representing a 2,6 percent increase from US$619,25 million in 2018. 'Free funds' - foreign currency received by individuals, international organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and embassies — were relaxed as to be allowed wider use by the general public in March. And in a move aimed at oiling the market with forex, the RBZ said corporates receiving free funds from domestic transactions were allowed to use the funds for their own use either for foreign or for domestic payments.

This came on the back of the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 85 of 2020, which legalised the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions at a fixed exchange rate of 25 local dollars for every United States dollar. Observers have, however, warned that due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Diaspora remittances might wane this year.

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), in a recent paper titled "Zimbabwe Covid-19 Response Mechanism: The Resource Factor", projected a drop in remittances by Zimbabweans in the Diaspora due to a broader economic downturn attributable to Covid-19.

"With South Africa being the biggest host nation to Zimbabwe's Diaspora population and accounting for over 56 percent of remittances, the restrictions in terms of movement of goods and the disruption to business will have negative effects to the majority of ordinary Zimbabweans," said ZIMCODD in the paper.

"Consequently, the expected decline in Diaspora remittances has a net effect on the country's current acute foreign currency challenges. "A decline in individual cash remittances is also going to affect small-to-medium-scale businesses in retail, hardware as the remittances form a primary source market for these back of the value chain businesses."

Meanwhile, the RBZ governor told the Parliamentary Committee that there is no rationality in the jump in the parallel market rate, which is estimated to be around 60 to the US dollar, saying the black market continues to persist because people are jobless.

"There is need for the country to boost production and therefore job creation. The black market is now an industry as people are jobless. A few transactions on the black market can easily push the parallel market rate. The official rate remains at 25," said Dr Mangudya.

"The parallel market rate is going up because forex dealers have been active during the lockdown, especially through mobile money transactions, which is one of the reason why we moved to block suspicious mobile agent lines. We have nothing against the mobile money operators."

The RBZ and Econet Wireless — one of the mobile telecommunications operators — are currently in a legal dispute over the move by the former to freeze agent lines. Some observers say some businesses offering services to Government during this lockdown period also needed to be kept on check because some of them were also emptying their local dollar payments onto the black market.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

2 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

2 hrs ago | 829 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

3 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3171 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

11 hrs ago | 11664 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

11 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

12 hrs ago | 3915 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

12 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

13 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9324 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

16 hrs ago | 7590 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

16 hrs ago | 2963 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

16 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

16 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

16 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

16 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

16 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

16 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

16 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimsec 2020 June exams to commence on the 22nd of June

16 hrs ago | 816 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days