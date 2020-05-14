8 arrested for smuggling groceries

News / National

by Staff reporter

EIGHT people have been arrested in Beitbridge for smuggling groceries, blankets and electrical equipment from South Africa.Police are still to assess the value of the smuggled goods.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the goods were handed over to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)."Police in Beitbridge have arrested eight people for smuggling and intercepted a Nissan Caravan and a Nissan PG720 truck loaded with various groceries, electrical equipment and blankets."Investigations established that the goods were smuggled through an illegal crossing point known as Pande 2 Gate 7. All the recovered goods were handed over to Zimra," Asst Comm Nyathi said.The eight suspects are Last Moyo (34), Edward Zemba (38), Aledi Moyo (26), Talent Moyo (29), Maryline Ndlovu (29), Ntombizodwa Shoko (35) Sikhangele Ndlovu (34) and Memory Ncube (38). Asst Comm Nyathi urged travellers to declare all their items to avoid arrest and unnecessary embarrassment. "Police implore individuals, groups and even institutions to follow laid down customs and excise formalities to avoid being arrested."Operations to curb smuggling will be intensified by the police and other security services," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Recently a truck driver and two passengers were arrested in Beitbridge for allegedly smuggling groceries from South Africa.Police manning a security check point along Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road discovered that the truck that was ferrying maize-meal had some grocery items that had not been declared.The three were then arrested for smuggling. Earlier this month, police in Beitbridge intercepted groceries worth R83 446 and arrested two people for smuggling.The groceries were confiscated by Zimra.