Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful during this time of Covid-19 and avoid endangering the lives of other citizens through illegal demonstrations to score cheap political mileage. He said Covid-19 was real and no one was immune to the virus.President Mnangagwa made these remarks at the burial of national hero Absolom Sikhosana at the National Heroes Acre yesterday."I wish once again to draw the attention to the nation to the invisible enemy that has visited us in the form of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19," said President Mnangagwa."It is a real threat to us all and no one is safe or immune from it. Let us keep adhering to the World Health Organisation guidelines for preventing its spread. I want to end my remarks by reminding us to remain united and to keep the peace. We must never endanger the lives of our people through illegal, reckless and unwarranted demonstrations for political grandstanding. We are one people, one nation, one Zimbabwe."President Mnangagwa's remarks come in the wake of illegal demonstrations staged by MDC-Alliance members in Warren Park, Harare last week.Turning to Sikhosana who succumbed to a heart ailment in Bulawayo over the weekend, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF as a party had lost a stalwart, patriot and a disciplined cadre. He said the void left by the late national hero was irreplaceable and the nation is poorer without him.President Mnangagwa said Sikhosana participated in the liberation struggle and trade unionism during the colonial Rhodesia and in the early years of independence."The late Sikhosana was ours together, he belonged to the larger family of comrades-in-arms from the liberation struggle and of his fellow Zimbabweans in general," said President Mnangagwa."We, thus, celebrate our late national hero's goodness, unassuming character and the journey of a life well-travelled. His indelible leadership of the Youth League, which he chaperoned for a long time helped it to transform it into a formidable vanguard of the ruling party. He endured suffering at the hands of the white man while he laboured to acquire an education and life supporting skills."President Mnangagwa said Sikhosana's oratory prowess and organising skills landed him the post of regional organiser for the Rhodesian Clothing and Garment Workers Union. He said nationalist politics was risky business in the early 1970s and only the brave young men and women of the calibre of Sikhosana could withstand the wrath and brutality of the white settler regime."Thus the late Sikhosana bore the scars of his running battles with the colonial administration, which hunted him down," said the President."He was arrested several times and subjected to severe torture. Sikhosana was not deterred by the regime's brutal intimidation. Instead, he mobilised many to thwart the regime's nefarious machinations including rejection of the Pearce Commission proposals."Sikhosana was born on 26 October 1949 in Matobo district under Chief Masuku in Matabeleland South province. He did his primary education from 1956 to 1964 before undertaking his secondary education from 1965 to 1968.Sikhosana's upbringing was similar to that of his many black peers whose parents struggled hard to secure a decent education for their children under a hostile environment created by the white settlers.