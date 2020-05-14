Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

News / National

by Staff reporter

COVID-19 cases continue to rise with two more cases reported Wednesday by the Ministry of Health to bring the total to 48."As at 20 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 48 confirmed cases, including 18 recoveries and four deaths," the Health Ministry said in Covid-19 daily update."Two cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Wednesday). The cases are female returnees, one from Botswana and one from South Africa. Both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine."However, the new reported cases do not include nine Malawians who tested positive for coronavirus in Beitbridge Wednesday after crossing into the country from South Africa.The nine Beitbridge positive cases were confirmed to the media by senior government officials in the border town.