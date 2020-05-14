Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance co-vice president Welshman Ncube has described as "rebellious", eight party MPs who on Tuesday defied a party directive to disengage from all parliamentary business and attended sittings.

A total of 11 MDC MPs and senators attended sittings in both the House Assembly and Senate at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

They include senators Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri who have openly associated themselves with a rival faction of the main opposition and are, thus, not bound by the MDC Alliance's directive for MPs to abandon the business of the house.

The decision to abandon parliament by the party came after Speaker Jacob Mudenda expelled four of its MPs recently on the advice of reinstated MDC-T secretary general Mwonzora.

The four MPs are; Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Lilian Timveous and Thabitha Khumalo.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, Ncube dismissed the few legislators who attended sitting as an insignificant number to warrant the conclusion the MDC Alliance was in disarray as suggested in some quarters.

Among the MPs who attended sitting in the House of Assembly is Winnie Kanguni, party legislator for Sunningdale.

"Only five senators other than Komichi, Mwonzora and Mudzuri who are the architects of what is happening attended the sitting and Sunningdale MP Winnie Kanguni was in the House of Assembly," Ncube said.

"The issue is that there are some members who have decided to go by Mwonzora, Mudzuri, and by so doing, they have gone against MDC Alliance. If you say you are no longer loyal to the party under which you were elected, you will basically be bound by the whip of the party under whose ticket you were elected. Now you have the protection of Zanu-PF."

However, Komichi described MPs that attended sitting as "enlightened" before accusing MDC Alliance leadership of misinforming legislators to ensure they boycotted Parliament sitting.

He praised the senators and Kanguni for attending despite threats from the MDC Alliance.

"The MPs who attended sitting are enlightened and understood the court judgment as well as knowing that (Nelson) Chamisa was no longer the MDC-T president. They respect the rule of law. The order from Chamisa to maximise resistance has failed," said Komichi.

The other five MDC Alliance senators that attended sitting are; Morgan Femai, Tichinani Mavetera, Christine Rambanepasi-Java, Violet Moeketsi, Jane Chifamba, Patrick Dube and Martha Muronzi.

According to Parliament's Standing Rules and Regulations, an MP loses a seat after failing to attend Parliament sittings for 21 consecutive days.

The two Houses sat for less than 10 minutes before they adjourned to May 26.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NGOs react to lockdown extension

10 mins ago | 19 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3216 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

11 hrs ago | 11848 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

11 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

12 hrs ago | 3930 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

12 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

13 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

13 hrs ago | 529 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

13 hrs ago | 382 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9402 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

16 hrs ago | 7631 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

16 hrs ago | 2971 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

16 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

16 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

16 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

16 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

17 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

17 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

17 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days