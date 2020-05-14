Latest News Editor's Choice


Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

by Staff reporter
2020-05-14
GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson and Drostky (Pvt) Ltd chief executive officer Tafadzwa Musarara has approached the High Court challenging Parliament's decision to deny him a chance to be legally represented when appearing before the Justice Mayor Wadyajena-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture.

Musarara filed his application through his lawyers Messrs Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners after being served with a letter to appear before the committee on May 21, 2020.

"After receipt of the letter from the Clerk of Parliament (Kennedy Chokuda) aforesaid, the applicant (Musarara) sought assurance from the Clerk of Parliament that legal representation will not be denied as had previously occurred ... suffices to indicate that the letter was responded to in a manner that threatens to deny legal representation," Musarara said.

"It is a view shared by the applicant's legal practitioners and myself that the committee acted illegally by denying legal representation and protection of the law. The principle of legality has been breached and I have reasonable apprehension that it may persist when I appear before the committee on May 21, 2020 without written assurance that I will not be denied legal representation."

The matter is pending.

