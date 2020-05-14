Resident to sue military for assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO resident, who was allegedly assaulted by soldiers while queuing outside Econet Zimbabwe offices in Bulawayo during lockdown, has filed a notice of intention to sue the Zimbabwe National Army over the matter.Funisani Zunga filed his notice through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and directed it to Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri.Zunga claimed that on April 16 at 6am, he was assaulted by uniformed members of the national army while he was standing in a queue outside an Econet Wireless shop in Bulawayo."He had joined the queue as early as 6am to enable him to withdraw money sent to him from the diaspora through World Remit," ZLHR wrote."A group of eight uniformed members of the national army in full camouflage arrived at Econet Wireless and assaulted him and others who were in the queue."The human rights lawyers said the soldiers were wearing masks and, therefore, their client was unable to identify them."As a result of the assault, our client has suffered injuries, including a fractured left arm. This has had a negative impact on his day-to-day life as his ability to use his arm has been diminished," ZLHR wrote."The assault carried out by members of the ZNA in this matter was unjustifiable and unlawful in the circumstances and a wanton and excessive use of force. The actions of the members of ZNA in this case, who were in full uniform and within the course of their duty as members of the national army, constitutes gross human rights violations of the rights to human dignity, to personal security and to freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment as enshrined in the Constitution."ZLHR accordingly advised the minister that its client intends to sue for damages."Damages to be claimed include pain and suffering, medical expenses in an estimated sum of $300 000," ZLHR wrote. "This letter, therefore, serves as a notice of intention to sue in terms of section 6 of the State Liabilities Act Chapter 8:14."Muchinguri is yet to respond to the notice.Three other citizens, Chief Trymore Nhari, Weston Chadomba and Sethukani Ncube recently filed notices of intention to sue the police and the military for damages following brutalisation by the security officers enforcing the lockdown order.