Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) senior official has sued six men believed to be State security agents for torturing her in Domboshava over a video she posted on social media protesting the abduction of three MDC Alliance officials.

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe and two-party youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were allegedly abducted and tortured last week by suspected State agents.

Moreblessing Nyambara, the Artuz national secretary for gender and social welfare is currently nursing severe injuries from the incident which happened on Saturday.

Her medical report reveals that she sustained a fractured right arm, bruises all over her body, while two of her teeth have loosened up.

Her report is being handled at Chinhamhora Police Station under case number RRB 4326701.

In an interview with NewsDay, Nyambara said on the day of the incident, a man in military uniform approached her, while she was at a shopping centre in Domboshava waiting for her turn to buy subsidised mealie-meal.

"He asked me what I was up to at the shops and I told him I wanted to buy mealie-meal," Nyambara said.

"He then said he wanted to know why I was inciting people to turn against government by posting a video on social media about the abducted MDC MP Joanah Mamombe and two other party youths.

"Before I could explain, he dragged me out of my car and started assaulting me with fists and booted feet all over my
body."

Nyambara also revealed that five men who were dressed in dark suits arrived at the scene and joined in assaulting her.

She claimed the men took turns to assault her, destroying her spectacles in the process, until one of them ordered them to stop.

Obert Masaraure, the Artuz president yesterday confirmed the incident. He said Nyambara was traumatised to the extent that she even feared reporting the case to the police.

Nation Mudzitirwa, the Artuz spokesperson revealed that the union will be approaching the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to file a report over the incident.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday said he was yet to be briefed on the case.

Source - newsday

