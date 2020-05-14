Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court judge Webster Chinamora is today expected to make a ruling on Ecocash's application for an interdict against the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and allied institutions order to freeze several of its agent lines after reserving judgment on Monday.Ecocash said the freezing orders were inconveniencing its 11 million customers disrupting 55 000 agents' business, ruining its reputation and in violation of the Administrative Justice Act.The RBZ argued it had been improperly cited in the court proceedings as the FIU was an independent organisation.