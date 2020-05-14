Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$21 billion required to open schools

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Thumisang Thabela says that Government requires $21 billion to re-open schools.

Speaking before the Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga-led committee on Primary and Secondary Education, Thabela, said the reopening of schools will be done in five phases, beginning with the re-opening of exam classes. The second phase will cater for all learners who will be writing their public examinations in 2021.

Thabela says the ministry would need four weeks to prepare for the first phase. The second phase will only commence in mid-July. She also said there was need to recruit more teachers to lower the teacher-pupil ratio.

Meanwhile, the Government yesterday said it would take up to four weeks to open schools, firstly for examination-writing classes then gradually other classes in a phased approach.

Thabela, said they needed four weeks more for logistical purposes and planning so that they could be able to open schools in a phased approach.

Source - Daily News

