Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus queues a ticking time bomb for Covid-19

by Stephen Jakes
56 secs ago | Views
The extended lockdown period coupled with the opening of industry and commerce has seen the reintroduction of long winding bus queues as the city has been hit by an acute shortage of ZUPCO buses and kombis.

Zimbabwe is currently on level 2 of the national lockdown which has been marked with the prolonged ban on public transport.

Long queues are a constant feature at Zupco bus terminals along Herbert Chitepo Street. There is widespread disregard for social distancing in most queues thus raising the likelihood of the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The removal of checkpoints has also necessitated unnecessary movement and given rise to pirating. Some commuters have however opted to backtrack home on foot while others have resorted to hiking.

The transport situation has also seen the resurgence of open trucks as witnessed at hiking spots along Fort street yesterday, where commuters were seen packed in vans with no regard for social distancing.

The prevailing transport situation carries the latency to increase the risk of exposure to Covid-19 thus reversing progress achieved so far in combating local transmissions. Habakkuk Trust Community Advocates in Bulawayo have raised fears of a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 cases as commuters crowd in bus queues.

The offer by the Government to contact commuter omnibuses under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company was rejected by operators who cited the lack of economic viability in the venture.

Habakkuk Trust, therefore, implores the Government to increase the number of buses to complement the increasing volume of commuters as a result, not lockdown relaxation.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$21 billion required to open schools

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

2 hrs ago | 933 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

2 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

2 hrs ago | 829 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

3 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

3 hrs ago | 853 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

10 hrs ago | 3171 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

11 hrs ago | 11663 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

11 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

12 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

12 hrs ago | 3915 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

12 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

13 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9323 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

16 hrs ago | 7590 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

16 hrs ago | 2963 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

16 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Teachers threaten legal action over reopening of schools

16 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme, Constitutional courts separated

16 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Man shot in brawl over woman

16 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Ex-Zesa CEO acquitted

16 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Polytechnic lecturer found dead

16 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Justice Maphosa donates to distressed families

16 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimsec 2020 June exams to commence on the 22nd of June

16 hrs ago | 816 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days