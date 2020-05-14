Latest News Editor's Choice


NGOs react to lockdown extension

by Stephen Jakes
The government's stance to extend the lockdown is a noble idea as the COVID-19 threat is still very high. In order to curb the spread of this pandemic, it is important for the government to appreciate the role that Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) can play in awareness raising and offering the much needed humanitarian assistance.

This is revealed in the National Association for Non Governmental Organisation report.

"The work of NGOs should therefore be listed under essential services. There is a lot of misinformation and distortion of information about COVID-19 in rural areas and peri-urban areas," reads the report in part.

"There is need for government to take a systematic approach to tackling the coronavirus crisis rather than focusing solely on urban areas. This can be unrolled effectively if CBOs, FBOs and NGOs are permitted to compliment government efforts of awareness raising. "

