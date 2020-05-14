Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Alliance Harare Provincial Chairperson Stanley Manyenga who was arrested by armed police on Wednesday was charged with contravening COVID-19 lockdown regulations including public violence following a demonstration held last week in Warren Park.He is being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.At the time of writing, the Harare Ward 23 Councillor was reportedly still being kept at Harare Central Police Station where he was interrogated in connection with the fresh charges.The Warren Park surprise demonstrations courted the attention of international media after three MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were victims of alleged state-sponsored abductions before being dumped in visibly bad shape, at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura.The European Union Heads of mission in Zimbabwe have issued a statement condemning the abductions of the MDC officials who are currently recovering at a health facility that is under heavy police guard.