Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Harare Provincial Chairperson Stanley Manyenga who was arrested by armed police on Wednesday was charged with contravening COVID-19 lockdown regulations including public violence following a demonstration held last week in Warren Park.

He is being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

At the time of writing, the Harare Ward 23 Councillor was reportedly still being kept at Harare Central Police Station where he was interrogated in connection with the fresh charges.

The Warren Park surprise demonstrations courted the attention of international media after three MDC officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were victims of alleged state-sponsored abductions before being dumped in visibly bad shape, at Muchapondwa Business Centre in Bindura.

The European Union Heads of mission in Zimbabwe have issued a statement condemning the abductions of the MDC officials who are currently recovering at a health facility that is under heavy police guard.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

18 mins ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

43 mins ago | 461 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 3129 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

5 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

5 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 5023 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

5 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

5 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

5 hrs ago | 861 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

5 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

5 hrs ago | 637 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

5 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

5 hrs ago | 896 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

6 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

6 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1105 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

13 hrs ago | 3805 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

14 hrs ago | 14005 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

14 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Fireworks expected as Musarara appears in Parliament on Thursday

15 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Nelson Chamisa you are now pissing us off

15 hrs ago | 4130 Views

USA and EU embassies' statement on MDC and Cowdray Park ladies

15 hrs ago | 4340 Views

Vic Falls foreign exchange: A potential game Changer

16 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zapu mourns the death of an Icon David Magagula

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

ZANU-PF and businessman Modi 'giving' residents water

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Energy Mutodi with immediate effect

18 hrs ago | 10152 Views

BREAKING: Armed police arrest MDC Youth leader

19 hrs ago | 8092 Views

Chamisa's legislators snub Parliament

20 hrs ago | 3112 Views

'Covid-19 exposes false prophets'

20 hrs ago | 1914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days