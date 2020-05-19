Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
There was drama at the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture hearing into the US$27 million wheat facility after a heated exchange erupted between Committee Chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Boss Tafadzwa Musarara after the later was denied  Musarara a right to legal representation.

Musarara who was appearing in front of the Committee was in the company of his lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri after the clerk of parliament wrote a letter granting him the right to exercise his constitutional right to legal representation.

Justice Wadyajena, after consultation, then excused Musarara from the committee on the basis that there was a high court application on the matter before Parliament.

Wadyajena told the attendees that his committee would go on to finalise their report without oral evidence.

Nicholas Ncube a political analyst who is close to the happenings said Parliament should not be weaponised in settling personal political scores as it should uphold and defend constitutionalism at all costs.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days