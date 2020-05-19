'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President of Mining Forum of South Africa (MFSA) Blessings Ramoba has urged the government of South Africa not to give food assistance to foreigners who are asking for food parcels from the government during the trying period of Coronavirus lockdown.Said Ramoba, "Foreign nationals are demanding food assistance from our governmnet. They should visit their nearest embassy for assistance. Our government does have money to cater for them and our people. They must return home, our health system is only enough for us."Ramoba was speaking after residents of Iterileng informal settlement, near Laudium, Pretoria, flocked to a local stadium as early as 3 am on Wednesday in a bid to get their share of 11000 food parcels distributed by local groups.One of the coordinators, social activist Yusuf Abramjee, told South Africa media that the queues stretched for some 3km. He said 11,000 parcels were distributed."The need for food was massive and people are desperate. We have a crisis. Half of the people in Iterileng are foreigners and no one has received any help from the government," he said.