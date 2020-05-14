Latest News Editor's Choice


PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 secs ago | Views
South African based leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi says God showed him that the Zambian ruling Party Patriotic Front will retain the seat of power in the impending 2021 elections if the opposition does not pray.

He said God showed him a major split in the opposition United Party for National Development around September.

The Man of God who previously gave the same prophecy said he has been getting calls from opposition members who are labeling him a Prophet of the ruling party, but he maintained that he is speaking the mind of God and is unfazed by the accusations.

Sovi is known for forensic prophecies that come to pass. He is known for prophesying the election of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and the election of the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson among others.

Watch the prophecy below:





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days