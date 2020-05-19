Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Congolese musician Awilo Longomba said he is working on a new album with sacked Deputy minister for information Energy Mutodi.

Longomba announced his plans with Mutodi on micro blogging Twitter."I am working on a New album with @energymutodi it's gonna be flames Arii rakataaa," he said.Social media is awash with Mutodi's music posters which he used to advertise his shows before he came Depiy minister.He has become a subject of mockery following his termination of contract by president Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.