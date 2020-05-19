Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
Congolese musician Awilo Longomba said he is working on a new album with sacked Deputy minister for information Energy Mutodi.


Longomba announced his plans with Mutodi on micro blogging Twitter.

"I am working on a New album with @energymutodi it's gonna be flames Arii rakataaa," he said.

Social media is awash with Mutodi's music posters which he used to advertise his shows before he came Depiy minister.

He has become a subject of mockery following his termination of contract by president Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday.

Source - Byo24news

