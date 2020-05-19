Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

News / National

by Naume Muza

KAROI-A 28 year old man from Tengwe farming area east of Karoi town who could not stomach the reality of being fingered as a womanizer while at his girlfriend's residence has appeared in court after he killed one of the two suspects who 'dragged' his name into another relationship.Simbarashe Kamota appeared in court facing murder charges after he axed a man who approached him at his girlfriend's residence accusing him of dating another woman.Kamota of Village 1, Sungwe 2 in Tengwe appeared before Karoi magistrate Godswill Mavenge. He was remanded him in custody till 29 May 2020.Kamota faces murder charges under section 47 of the Criminal Codification and Reform Act chapter 9.23 defined as murder.He was not asked to plead but was told to seek bail application from the High Court. Hurungwe district prosecutor in charge Reginald Chawora told the court that on 6 May 2020, Kamota was at his girlfriend residence when deceased and Fortune Muziyechenyu came and attacked him for allegedly having a love affair with Fortune's girlfriend."During the scuffle accused took an axe and chased the deceased and Fortune. He caught up with the deceased and hit him twice, once on the head and shoulder using the pointed back of the axe," Chawora told the court.The deceased passed on after three days while he was at Parerenyatwa hospital where he had been transferred to for medication, the court heard.This led to his arrest and appearance in court this week.The court also heard that there are witnesses who saw the devious act while the axe used during the murder was also recovered.