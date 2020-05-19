Latest News Editor's Choice


Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have said they have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating the lockdown.

Through its twitter account, police confirmed that since the onset of the national lockdown on 30/03/2020, a total of 35 638 people have been arrested for violating national lockdown measures through C/S 4(1)(c) of SI 83/20, C/S 4(1)(a) of SI 83/20, C/S 5(1) of SI 83/20 failure to a wear mask.

"Liquor related offences,  RT Act, and Miscellaneous Offences Act. Most of those arrested were in violation of movement restrictions. Members of the public are urged to comply with the measures put in place by Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the police.

"The ZRP is warning haulage truck drivers who are giving lifts to people who are moving / travelling between cities, within cities, and even some border jumpers. Besides being a criminal offence, this act poses a risk to the Government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."

The police said checkpoints, roadblocks and patrols have been activated to account for such drivers.

"Haulage trucks should stick to their mandate of transporting cargo/goods from one point to the other. Transport companies are implored to take action against errant drivers," said police.

Source - Byo24News

