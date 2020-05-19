Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NANGO moots coordinating committees

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Association of Non Governmental Organisations (NANGO) is in the process of establishing committees to coordinate disaster response and monitoring mechanisms at regional and national levels.

In a statement NANGO said the committees will comprise of NGOs operating across Zimbabwe in the sectors of health, children, women, youth, disability, human rights, humanitarian, land and agriculture, media arts and culture as well as economic.

"To start with, NANGO will set up three committees, namely, Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, Information Dissemination and Documentation Committee as well as Research, Lobby and Advocacy Committee," NANGO said.

"NANGO is cognizant of the specific responses that its members are carrying out at individual levels and appreciates that this work should continue while NANGO also provides the platform to offer solid solidarity and visibility. This action will amplify the voice and enhance coordination of NGOs with the view of strengthening NGO contribution and impact during this perturbing period"

Source - Byo24News

