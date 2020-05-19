News / National
Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident
1 hr ago | Views
Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has dismissed reports that The First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's convoy was involved in an accident after hitting a boy in Midlands on Thursday.
Writing on Twitter Mangwana said, "The First Lady's cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim."
Social media users accused Mangwana of hiding information and spinning the matter.
Matter of Fact;— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 21, 2020
Source - Byo24News