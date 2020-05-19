Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Matter of Fact;

The First Lady's cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 21, 2020

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has dismissed reports that The First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's convoy was involved in an accident after hitting a boy in Midlands on Thursday.Writing on Twitter Mangwana said, "The First Lady's cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim."Social media users accused Mangwana of hiding information and spinning the matter.