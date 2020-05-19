Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has dismissed reports that The First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's convoy was involved in an accident after hitting a boy in Midlands on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter Mangwana said, "The First Lady's cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim."

Social media users accused Mangwana of hiding information and spinning the matter.



Source - Byo24News

