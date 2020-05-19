Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T officials who constituted  the National Council and the National Executive of the former MDC –T before the demise of President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai Communique of the 2014 National Council held a meeting at Morgan Tsvangirai House on 21 May 2020 and resolved that Mwonzora has acted illegally by recalling MPs of another party, MDC Alliance without the authority or resolution of the lawful organs of the former MDC.

The official's meeting was seen as a counter to the actions of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe which is planning to withdraw Senators from Parliament.

Read the full resolutions below:

We the leaders and members who constituted both the National Council and the National Executive of the former MDC before the demise of President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai came together this day and reflected on the following

a) The context of the supreme court judgment
b) Our interpretation of the supreme court judgement
c) The way forward

CONTEXT OF THE SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT

We are extremely concerned that the Supreme Court judgement as been deployed to destroy the people's struggle and advance the capture of the opposition in Zimbabwe.

We also note that the whole judgment must be viewed in the context of the 2018 election dispute of which Mr Mnangagwa has never rested after being defeated from the poll. The Supreme Court judgement is so absurd for the following reasons.
 
a) It was handed nicodemously during lockdown

b) There are a few people who knew about the judgement, Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi in advance.

c) Mwonzora and Komichi gave an address purporting to represent the Party at Supreme Court and seemingly privy to the content of the judgement and the ideal was to bring the verdict to the organs of the Party for determination.

d) What is even bizarre is the interest of state institutions, The Herald and ZBC. The Supreme Court was covered live showing a big hand of the State.

e) Parliament breached lockdown principles to reconvene and illegally recall MDC Alliance MPs on account of a letter written by MDC T. The State abused parliament by reconvening it for purposes of recalling MDC Alliance MPs.
 
f) We also note that the Supreme Court judgement has been deliberately misinterpreted and extended to mean what it doesn't more particularly the misbegotten reference to 2014 which nowhere in the judgement.

INTERPRETATION OF THE JUDGEMENT

I. The Supreme Court judgement enjoyed the former MDC to convene an extra ordinary congress within 3 months and further went on to give the former VP Khupe who at the point of Tsvangirai's  demise was no longer a member having ceased attending constitutional meetings in June 2018 to be a member of the Party.

II. The judgement further instructed Morgan Komichi the former vice chairperson of the former MDC to convene the extra ordinary congress in the event of the failure by the former VP. What is bizarre is that SC judgement elevates the former vice chairperson to the position of Chairperson despite that the former Chairperson was Lovemore Moyo and had not told the court that he was unable to execute his duties.

III. We fundamentally disagree with the SC decision for the following reasons.

a) It is calling an extraordinary congress where the need for an extra ordinary congress does not exist anymore. President Tsvangirai died on the 14th February 2018 and the acting leader was supposed to act for one year to February 2019 and the next congress was due in October 2019. As such no court can rewrite the rules of a voluntary association.

b) The terms of all office bearers' and organs of the former MDC mandate expired in October 2019 and it cannot be revived without condonation and authority of the membership.

c) The judgement does not specify the structure that is going to implement the legacy and historical issues and the term of office of the so elected president at the extra ordinary congress.
 
d) We have also seen that the former SG of the former MDC is now unilaterally,vindictively and against the rule of law abusing the SC judgement usurping the powers of the lawful organs now writing to parliament ,minister of local government, for the avoidance of doubt all the recalls are not bind by lawfulness therefore null and void.

e) The former MDC congress should have 6000 delegates and for it to be legal its quorum should be two thirds and it is impossible to attain the same without the agreement and cooperation of the majority of members.


WAY FORWARD

I. We the leaders of the former national Council of the former MDC resolved in terms of the constitution to petition the former National Standing Committee members including Komichi and Mwonzora to facilitate a National Council Meeting  within 14 days on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgement at a venue that achieves compliance with COVID lockdown regulations.

II. Resolved to stop Mwonzora, Komichi and Khupe to act on behalf of the former MDC and its organs prior to the said meeting of 6th June.
 
III. Mwonzora has acted illegally by recalling MPs of another party, MDC Alliance without the authority or resolution of the lawful organs of the former MDC.

IV. The purported July 31 date of the extraordinary congress is illegal and invalid because it was done unilaterally and against the constitution of the former MDC.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

20 mins ago | 150 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

33 mins ago | 61 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

1 hr ago | 84 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

1 hr ago | 626 Views

Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

3 hrs ago | 1417 Views

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

4 hrs ago | 1758 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

4 hrs ago | 1853 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

4 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

5 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

5 hrs ago | 2119 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

6 hrs ago | 6641 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

7 hrs ago | 1600 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

9 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

9 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6208 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

9 hrs ago | 4970 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

9 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

9 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

9 hrs ago | 898 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

9 hrs ago | 1230 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

9 hrs ago | 862 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

9 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

9 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

9 hrs ago | 1195 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

10 hrs ago | 3820 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

10 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 1544 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

10 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

10 hrs ago | 1324 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

17 hrs ago | 4379 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

18 hrs ago | 15668 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

18 hrs ago | 1681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days