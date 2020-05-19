Wheelbarrows thief jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Footprints sold out a Chiweshe wheelbarrows thief who used duplicate keys to open the complanaint's house.

The thief Gift Mhendami (39) of Mufanechiya village, Chief Makope in Chiweshe was sentenced to eight effective months behind bars by Concession resident magistrate Nixon Mangoti yesterday.The prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on May 16 Mhendami stormed Malven Nyamombe's homestead and used duplicate keys to gain entry into the house.While in the house the convict stole two wheelbarrows and other items worth ZW$7180.He took his loot to his house and Nyamombe with the assistance of other villagers followed the thief's foot prints which led them to Nyangombe's house.They searched the house and recovered two wheelbarrows and a few items worth $3000.They effected citizen arrest on him before taking him to the police station.