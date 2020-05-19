Two boys and cow 'drown'

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Two boys and a cow allegedly drowned this afternoon at Mahofa dam in Centenary after losing control of their ox drawn cartA witness Moses Chingwe told Bulawayo24.com that the two boys were coming from Mutute farm to fetch water."The two boys came driving an ox drawn cart and entered into the dam unfortunately the cattle ran fast into the deep end and the boys jumped into the water and drowned," he said.It is further alleged that one of the cow drowned as people were rescuing the other.Police subaqua managed to retrieve the bodies of the two boys.Names of the deceased could not be easily ascertained up to the time of publishing.