Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance) has abandoned its bravado and has accepted that the recent Supreme Court ruling which favoured the rival camp led by Thokozani Khupe is binding on all party members.

On Wednesday, Farai Chinobva, a staffer at the MDC headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, sent an invitation to all the leaders and members who constituted both the National Council and the National Executive of the former MDC before the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

The invitations were extended to all party officials who were eligible to attend the meetings including Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi among others.

Mwonzora confirmed that he had received correspondence from the MDC Alliance's Chinobva, but refused to attend saying, among other things, the convenors had no authority to do so.

In response to Chinobva, Mwonzora outlined a number of issues which had been overlooked by the Chamisa camp in convening the meetings. Mwonzora wrote:

I refer to the invitations that you circulated to members including myself yesterday about the above meetings. As you know I did not convene those meetings. I have checked with the Acting President, Dr Khupe, National Chairman, Senator Komichi and National

Organising Secretary Hon Bhebhe and they all profess ignorance of the meetings I have also checked with the deputy chief of staff Colen Gwiyo who is equally ignorant about these meetings.

Please note that you have no right to convene these meetings without my authority. In view of the recent Supreme Court ruling, no other person serve for the persons mentioned above are allowed to convene these meetings.

On top of that your invitation is on such short notice to the members. Given the numbers of people who are entitled to attend these meetings, your convening of the meetings is in contravention of the COVID 19 regulations.

That means you are setting leadership up for arrests by the police. You are no doubt aware of the hefty fines that the members would be made to pay.

You are also aware I hope that you expose the members to the possibility of being quarantined in the event that they are arrested I therefore direct you to cancel your invitations.

By copy of this letter, I hereby advise all members that these meetings have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Chamisa camp went ahead with the meetings at the party's headquarters and issued a communique thereafter.

In the communique, the faction instructed Komichi and Mwonzora "to facilitate a National Council Meeting within 14 days on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgement at a venue that achieves compliance with COVID lockdown regulations".

The recent Supreme Court ruling annulled Chamisa's ascension to the MDC presidency in 2018 and gave the reigns to Khupe, who was the only deputy president who had been elected at the party's congress held in 2014.

Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri were made deputies by Tsvangirai in 2016 but the move was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

The Court also ordered the MDC to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days to elect Tsvangirai's successor as Khupe is the acting president.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

14 mins ago | 95 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Man found with human head

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

3 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

4 hrs ago | 3312 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

4 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

6 hrs ago | 1925 Views

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

7 hrs ago | 2144 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

7 hrs ago | 2366 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

8 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

8 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

8 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

9 hrs ago | 2419 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 7743 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

10 hrs ago | 1646 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

12 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

12 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 6650 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

12 hrs ago | 5541 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

12 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

12 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

12 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

12 hrs ago | 1511 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

12 hrs ago | 966 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

12 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

12 hrs ago | 1248 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

12 hrs ago | 1332 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

13 hrs ago | 4104 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

13 hrs ago | 1655 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 1839 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

13 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

13 hrs ago | 696 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

13 hrs ago | 728 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

13 hrs ago | 1731 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days