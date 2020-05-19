News / National

by Staff reporter

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors to assist with the Rural secondary school kids' move to Richmond, Bulawayo this second term.Mopane Foundation International (Charity number 1167272) and (Zimbabwe Trust number 000272) www.mopanefoundation.org was established to ensure that vulnerable children mainly orphans in remote areas can enjoy their right to education through paying fees and other basic necessities. The objectives of this appeal is to buy basics for the term-time boarding house for these current 12 vulnerable orphans from 3 rural districts homes in the city of Bulawayo and later others who are still in primary schools.According to Nomsa Neke the project director for the organisation, it is a few factors contributed to the decision to move the 12 secondary schools' pupils to urban Zimbabwe and mainly being the zero pass rates attainment at O Level as the rural schools are the least resourced. She also states the fact that as an organisation it hasn't been feasible to give learners extra tuitional support they might require. The kids are from MatNorth, MatSouth & Midlands rural districts. They are due to move by mid-June.https://www.facebook.com/donate/882761818861433/ through this crowdfunding we have raised enough for; 6 Bunk beds, double bed for House parents, 4-plate gas cooker and a freezer.We still appealing for donations for essential items on below;• 14-seater dining table & chairsIf anyone can purchase anything from the list or donate whatever amount they can, these kids' future depends on me & you to shape their futureAny questions or queries on where to drop the goods please contact;Email: mopanefoundation@gmail.com or any numbers on the flyerAs always, thank you for your endless support that has taken us this far. Thank you in advance for all the donations you will still make