Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

by Wilbert Mukori
36 secs ago | Views
"EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa!" screamed the Bulawayo24 headlines!

There is increasing pressure on the regime to explain the country's worsening human rights violations including the recent abduction and torture of MDC youth leaders

"The Heads of Mission expect from the Government of Zimbabwe a swift, thorough and credible investigation into the abduction and torture of opposition Member of Parliament Joanna Mamombe, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and allegations of the assault on Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu in Bulawayo," the joint statement demands.

"The Heads of Mission further urge all protagonists to resolve political conflicts through constructive dialogue and remain clear that international re-engagement is contingent on genuine and sustained implementation of political and economic reform."

Implement reform! There is no chance of that happening.

There is a déjà vu wariness over these demands to investigate human rights abuses and calls to implement meaningful reforms. The same calls and demands have been made and repeated countless times; nothing of note was accomplished then. And it is almost certain that nothing of note will be accomplished now!

Zanu PF is a regime desperate to hang on to power at all cost and one sure way to achieve this is keeping its heavy tyrannical boot on the populous' collective neck to cow the nation into submission. However, to appease those demanding an end to human rights abuses, the regime has traded more softly on its victims without ever allowing them to get out of the gutter!

In the rural areas, away from close media and public scrutiny of the urban centres, Zanu PF rules the roost. The regime's heavy boot is particularly heavy and is rightly feared. The rural people have been reduced to nothing more than medieval serfs forever grovelling to their Zanu PF lords.

As long as Zanu PF remains in office, the party will never implement any meaningful reforms to take away its tyrannical powers over the people and thus risk losing its iron grip on power.

The best hope of getting the reforms implemented was by making sure Zanu PF did not get back into office in the first place.

Zanu PF shoot itself in the foot by blatantly rigging the July 2018 elections, the regime had no electoral mandate and therefore was illegitimate. The EU, the Americans and most of the international community dismissed the elections as a farce.

"The electoral commission lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," concluded the EU Election Observer Mission final report.

"As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."

Still what everyone else said about the election did not matter if the people of Zimbabwe, those on coal face, endorsed them as free, fair and credible. And by participating in the elections in droves, Zimbabwe's opposition parties and candidates, at least, gave their resounding endorsement of the July 2018 elections. There were no fewer than 23 candidates in the presidential race alone!

Zimbabwe's opposition parties and candidates have all endorsed the July 2018 elections as having been free, fair and credible. They could not jolly well dispute the process for having failed to have a verified voters' roll, for example, when they all knew there was no verified voters' roll and still participated regardless.
Nelson Chamisa realised that the western nations' condemnation of the July 2018 elections called into question the legitimacy of Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime. To confound the west with confidence, Mnangagwa needed Chamisa's public endorsement of the electoral process.

"I hold the key to Mnangagwa's legitimacy!" boasted Chamisa.

As the price of his endorsement, Chamisa want cabinet positions himself and a few of his MDC A leaders. The only one way to earn legitimacy is by winning the majority vote of the people of Zimbabwe, in a free, fair and credible elections. And none of this nonsense of legitimacy being bargained away like mangoes in the market!

The international community has never endorsed Chamisa's dubious claim as the winner of the July 2018 elections or his power sharing proposal. The Zanu PF regime is illegitimate with or without the addition of a few MDC A manikins in its cabinet.  

No, as long as Zanu PF remains in power the human rights abuses will continue and no meaningful democratic reforms will ever be implemented. Zanu PF will never reform itself out of office. The only real chance of getting the reforms implemented by forcing Zanu PF to step down and getting some independent and competent body appointed to implement the reforms.
 
Zanu PF must be forced to step down because the party rigged the July 2018 elections and has never had the mandate to govern. The EU, UK, USA and most of the international community have never endorsed Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party as the legitimate government. They can if they so wished demand the regime steps down.

The only question is whether the abduction and torture of the MDC members is the last criminal act by Zanu PF that forced the EU et al to finally say enough is enough? The last straw that broke the camel's back!




Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

4 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

5 hrs ago | 3352 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Man found with human head

6 hrs ago | 3010 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

6 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

7 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

8 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

8 hrs ago | 4568 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 3322 Views

Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

9 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

10 hrs ago | 2157 Views

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

11 hrs ago | 3529 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

12 hrs ago | 2809 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

12 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

12 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

13 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

13 hrs ago | 2517 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 8367 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

15 hrs ago | 1671 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

16 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

16 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 6865 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

16 hrs ago | 5976 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

16 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

16 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

16 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

17 hrs ago | 3390 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

17 hrs ago | 1046 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

17 hrs ago | 1686 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

17 hrs ago | 1029 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

17 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

17 hrs ago | 1337 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

17 hrs ago | 1419 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

17 hrs ago | 4220 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

17 hrs ago | 1720 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

17 hrs ago | 2010 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

17 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

17 hrs ago | 760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days