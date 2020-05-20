Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
While the Government continues working out how to reopen schools in phases, starting with public examination classes, as Zimsec finalises plans for the late June examinations, some teachers unions are concerned.

Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Thumisang Thabela on Wednesday told Parliament that the mid-year Zimsec examinations would be written between June 29 and July 22. But teachers' unions believe that safety measures might not be ready in time.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said holding the examinations might not bring the intended outcome under the current circumstances.

"Scheduling examinations is not a panacea to Covid-19. This is a pandemic that has claimed many lives in the world and continues to do so. A declaration means nothing if the necessary health protocols recommended by the World Health Organisation are not followed," Dr Ndlovu said.

"We are not ready for June examinations. Teachers are not willing. If the authorities go ahead with their plan, we are headed for industrial conflict. We cannot have pronouncements that ignore environmental dictates," Dr Ndlovu said.

He urged Government to look at what other examination systems have done and compare their response.

"Government should consider what Cambridge, an international examinations body has done. They cancelled their June examinations and this is something we should consider. Our learners are not in the right psychological space to write examinations. They are fearing for their lives, so are our teachers. Writing an examination at this point may end up defeating the purpose behind examinations, unless we are doing them just to tick boxes," Dr Ndlovu said.

Teachers are also suggesting that Government pays them a risk allowance.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president, Mr Obert Masaraure, said the June examinations should be written when conditions are right.

"There is no rush really. We do not want to lose lives, we should not force premature reopening of schools. Learners, teachers and everyone involved in the processes should be tested before there is any activity at schools — be they exams or lessons," said Mr Masaraure.

He said the idea that this June examination was the last sitting that would be allowed under the old curriculum was immaterial in picking a date.

"The papers that need to be written will just be written when it is safe. Nothing changes, the same paper these learners are supposed to write this June is what they will write when it is safe to do so," he said.

In his report back to his constituency, Mr Manuel Nyawo of Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (Zinatu) said June was not the best month to reopen.

"People will need to travel from various parts of the country to the examination centres and given the conditions prevailing, most of those who registered for June exams will find it difficult to meet the examination timelines due to serious mobility challenges," said Mr Nyawo.

There were also concerns that the months of June and July in which schools are expected to reopen carry a high probability for infections of ordinary flu. Parents seem to be divided on the matter. Mr Samson Makumbirike of Kuwadzana said it was better if we forfeited the whole academic year.

"Our children are not the most careful, we will have a crisis if they reopen. Children love playing and get in contact all the time. Sending them to school is sending them in harm's way," he said. But another Harare resident, Mrs Charlotte Mverechena, backed moves by President Mnangagwa to start reopening schools.

"Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon. We need to accept that. There is no guarantee that next year Covid-19 will not be there. Let us ensure children go to school safely. If adults are going to work, then children can learn and write exams too. This is the new normal," she said.

Teachers' unions were told by Government to consolidate their opinions on reopening and submit a position paper. This will be fed into the calculations for setting opening dates.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New twist to MDC's wars

22 secs ago | 0 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

6 mins ago | 7 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

13 mins ago | 50 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

13 mins ago | 28 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

14 mins ago | 33 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

16 mins ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

18 mins ago | 39 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

19 mins ago | 76 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

20 mins ago | 54 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

22 mins ago | 34 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

24 mins ago | 28 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

27 mins ago | 29 Views

Mliswa savages government

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

28 mins ago | 27 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

32 mins ago | 68 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 360 Views

800 kombis impounded

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 249 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

12 hrs ago | 5625 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6601 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4260 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 543 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days