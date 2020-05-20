Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Beitbridge Municipality has appointed Grosbrook Real Estate to prepare a valuation roll for properties within its jurisdiction as part of its transformation into a medium city.The town was upgraded into a municipality in March 2019 under the Government's drive to urbanise all port towns to promote economic and infrastructure growth.In a public notice issued in terms of the Urban Councils Act yesterday, town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said the valuation will be carried out over a period of three months. Residents and property owners have been urged to cooperate with the valuation team each time they visit their properties.For the purpose of identification, the valuation team's members will produce a letter bearing a council letterhead, stamp and singed by the town clerk.The town has over 70 000 residents and an estimated 20 000 properties, with many others under construction, mostly along Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road.Most of the properties were built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme, which was launched by the Government in 2006. Last week, the local authority's finance and staffing committee chairman, Councillor Granger Nyoni, said they had ordered 510 road signs for installation across the town as they confirm to SADC standard road traffic regulations.They have so far taken delivery of 279 road signs, which are being installed in the town. Clr Nyoni said council was also working on completing the naming of streets and suburbs, which comes with their status as a municipality.