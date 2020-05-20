Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

800 kombis impounded

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE City Council has impounded more than 800 commuter omnibuses in the past two weeks for flouting several by-laws since opening the Coventry Road holding bay.

The commuter omnibuses are being impounded for picking up passengers at undesignated points commonly referred to as "mushikashika".

 This comes as commuter omnibuses are hiking fares following the introduction of the holding bay, claiming that the increases are meant to recover the costs of "dead" mileage between Copacabana and the new holding bay. Commuter omnibus associations have since called on their members to revert to the agreed R5 (five rand) fares for short distances.

Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators secretary-general Mr Ngoni Katsvairo said kombi crews should not take advantage of stranded commuters.

"Kombi operators, especially those plying short distances, must instruct their drivers to provide safe and affordable service to the commuting public without taking advantage of situations like the changes taking place at Copacabana," he said.

"This is despite claims that fare increases are in order to recover the cost of dead mileage between Copacabana and Coventry holding bay." Urban Commuter Operators of Zimbabwe president Mr Simbarashe Ngarande said his organisation did not condone such behaviour.

"When we held a meeting last week with operators at the holding bay, it was agreed that the fares should be R5 to give confidence to our commuters in the hope that they we will desist from using illegal pick-up and drop-off points," he said.

"The challenge is now on our law enforcement agency, which is the ZRP, to clear out those touts from all the ranks." Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba urged operators not to take residents for granted. "Residents are justified in complaining against the increase in transport fares because the majority have no formal jobs and, even those formally employed, have not received salary increases of late," he said.

Last week, city spokesperson Mr Leslie Gwindi warned errant commuter omnibus crews hiking fares that they risked having their vehicles impounded. Impounded commuter omnibuses will now be released after 14 days and the operators will be required to pay storage fees ranging between US$350 and US$1 000.

The fight between privately-owned commuter omnibuses and law enforcement agents has been a key feature for close to a decade.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in Khupe counter

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

9 mins ago | 12 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

10 mins ago | 17 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

13 mins ago | 23 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

15 mins ago | 40 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

19 mins ago | 17 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Mliswa savages government

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

28 mins ago | 51 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 75 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5599 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6549 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4237 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3165 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6044 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days