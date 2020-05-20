800 kombis impounded

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE City Council has impounded more than 800 commuter omnibuses in the past two weeks for flouting several by-laws since opening the Coventry Road holding bay.The commuter omnibuses are being impounded for picking up passengers at undesignated points commonly referred to as "mushikashika".This comes as commuter omnibuses are hiking fares following the introduction of the holding bay, claiming that the increases are meant to recover the costs of "dead" mileage between Copacabana and the new holding bay. Commuter omnibus associations have since called on their members to revert to the agreed R5 (five rand) fares for short distances.Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators secretary-general Mr Ngoni Katsvairo said kombi crews should not take advantage of stranded commuters."Kombi operators, especially those plying short distances, must instruct their drivers to provide safe and affordable service to the commuting public without taking advantage of situations like the changes taking place at Copacabana," he said."This is despite claims that fare increases are in order to recover the cost of dead mileage between Copacabana and Coventry holding bay." Urban Commuter Operators of Zimbabwe president Mr Simbarashe Ngarande said his organisation did not condone such behaviour."When we held a meeting last week with operators at the holding bay, it was agreed that the fares should be R5 to give confidence to our commuters in the hope that they we will desist from using illegal pick-up and drop-off points," he said."The challenge is now on our law enforcement agency, which is the ZRP, to clear out those touts from all the ranks." Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba urged operators not to take residents for granted. "Residents are justified in complaining against the increase in transport fares because the majority have no formal jobs and, even those formally employed, have not received salary increases of late," he said.Last week, city spokesperson Mr Leslie Gwindi warned errant commuter omnibus crews hiking fares that they risked having their vehicles impounded. Impounded commuter omnibuses will now be released after 14 days and the operators will be required to pay storage fees ranging between US$350 and US$1 000.The fight between privately-owned commuter omnibuses and law enforcement agents has been a key feature for close to a decade.