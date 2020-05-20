Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A KEZI man is on the run after he allegedly fatally assaulted his neighbour in a misunderstanding over his missing heifer.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Bakani Sibanda (45) from Sontala area reportedly assaulted Thabani Ncube (42) on Monday with an unknown object and he died on Wednesday while admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals. He said police have since launched a manhunt for Sibanda.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Sontala area. The suspect Bakani Sibanda confronted the now deceased Thabani Ncube while at Sontala Business Centre at around 8PM and asked him about the whereabouts of his missing heifer since he had earlier said he saw it in a bush," he said.

"Ncube pointed out that he wasn't aware of the whereabouts of the heifer which resulted in a misunderstanding. Sibanda assaulted Ncube with an unknown object and people who were also at the business centre intervened and stopped Sibanda from further assaulting Ncube. Ncube was rushed to Maphisa District Hospital where he was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he died on Wednesday."

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of Sibanda to contact the nearest police station. He also urged people to desist from engaging in violence.

In March this year, a Bulilima man Soviet Ngwenya (27) struck his father, Kezi Ngwenya with a brick on the head after he asked for food and he said he did not have any.

Source - chronicle

