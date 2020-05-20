Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RELATIVES of a Bulawayo man who succumbed to police assault injuries on the first day of the national lockdown in March have filed a notice of intent to sue the government for the incident.

The family, through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), filed the notice with the Attorney-General's Office indicating that they intended to sue the State for causing the death of Levison Ncube by a police officer who allegedly assaulted him in Emabuthweni during the lockdown.

"We refer to the matter wherein we act for the relatives of the late Levison Ncube who advise us that the deceased Ncube was an adult (25) during his lifetime. He was not married and did not have any children. He was employed as a commuter omnibus driver whose responsibilities included looking after his two young brothers and a pregnant girlfriend whom he stayed with in Emabuthweni suburb in Bulawayo," ZLHR wrote.

"The deceased left home with his girlfriend at 7pm on March 30 going to the nearby shops. It is said that on their way, they were approached by four police officers, who happened to be on their routine patrol enforcing the lockdown regulations. The police officers are said to have requested for identification from the two and also asked where they were employed."

The lawyers wrote that Ncube was slapped on the face by a police officer before he could produce his identity documents and fell backwards, hit his head against the tarred road and sustained head injuries.

"The deceased lost consciousness and his girlfriend advised one of his younger brothers that attended the scene and asked the police officers to take him to hospital. A Honda Fit pirate taxi was then used to transport him to Mpilo Hospital," ZLHR said.

The lawyers said Ncube was discharged on April 3, but did not fully recover from the injuries and was paralysed on one side of his body. He succumbed to the injuries on April 7 at home.

The lawyers said a post-mortem performed on April 9 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals revealed that the cause of death was subarachnoid haemorrhage and head trauma.

"A follow-up made with Western Commonage Police Station which is investigating the circumstances leading to his death has revealed that the docket is yet to be completed. The investigating officer and the officerin-charge have refused to disclose the identity of the police officer who assaulted the deceased stating that this information can only be disclosed when an inquest is held before a magistrate. They, however, disclosed that he is stationed at Western Commonage Police Station," the lawyers said.

"Our clients hold the position that the deceased died as a result of the injuries he sustained after being assaulted by a police officer who at the material time was acting within the scope and course of his employment as a police officer employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which makes the State vicariously liable for his conduct."

The State is yet to respond to the legal notice.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New twist to MDC's wars

48 mins ago | 498 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

49 mins ago | 357 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

52 mins ago | 541 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

53 mins ago | 179 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

54 mins ago | 142 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

54 mins ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

59 mins ago | 81 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

1 hr ago | 347 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

1 hr ago | 439 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

1 hr ago | 168 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

1 hr ago | 676 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

1 hr ago | 166 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mliswa savages government

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

800 kombis impounded

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

8 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

12 hrs ago | 5896 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

13 hrs ago | 6918 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

13 hrs ago | 619 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

13 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Man found with human head

14 hrs ago | 4442 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

14 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

15 hrs ago | 557 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

15 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

15 hrs ago | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days