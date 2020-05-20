Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
THE High Court judgement that compels those owed money in United States dollars to be paid in that currency could result in a litany of lawsuits, especially against financial institutions.

The fiscal and monetary changes that were announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on October 1, 2018, on money transfers and conversion of account balances into Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) balances were nullified by the High Court in a judgement delivered on Thursday last week.

The ruling was made in a matter where Penelope Douglas Stone from The Stone/Beattie Studio represented by prominent lawyer Tendai Biti, who is also the country's former finance minister, took CaBS, the RBZ and Ministry of Finance to court over a US$142 000 deposit. In nullifying the RBZ directive, Justice Happias Zhou said CABS, which was in a contract with Beattie and Stone, should therefore honour its obligations to customers by paying the money in United States dollars.

In an interview with Zimbabwe Independent yesterday, Biti said the ruling by Justice Zhou is important.

"The judgement is very important in expressing the fundamental point in that there was an unjust decision by the authorities the Ministry of Finance and the central bank in respect of which they simply woke up one morning and advised citizens that their bank deposits which were in US dollars having been built up from 2009 suddenly changed to RTGS dollars."

However, Biti pointed out that the court judgement failed to deal with Statutory Instrument (SI) 33 of 2019, which stipulated that local dollar electronic balances and bond notes and coins would become RTGS dollars, as part of Zimbabwe's multi-currency system and trading at an exchange rate fixed by market forces.

He said it also failed to deal with SI 142 of 2019, which does not define the Zimbabwe currency but it makes reference that it is equivalent to the bond notes, coins and the RTGS dollar, which all later became the Finance act of 2019.

The judgment, he said, only dealt with the legality of the exchange control.

"The judgment did not deal with the constitutional questions in the legality of dollarisation," Biti added.

The court ruling could open the floodgates as companies and employees are likely to sue their banks to restore the value of their United States dollar balances which they held before the nullified RBZ directive. Biti pointed out that any bank should be "very worried" about this judgment and anyone who borrowed money in US dollars and repaid it in RTGS dollars should also be worried.

"The biggest debtor in this country is the government of Zimbabwe, which borrowed over US$11 billion in Treasury Bills alone and repaid those huge sums of money in RTGS dollars and bond notes. The government introduced the SI 33 and SI 143 of 2019 in order to clear its debts," Biti said.

He also said the government should take the full responsibility of solving monetary problems in Zimbabwe.

"When I left government as finance minister, I left US$6,5 billion in cash and through an expansionary of fiscal policy, they overspent, thereby taking people's money in deposits and the public accounts committee has confirmed that in its report on the central bank," Biti said.

He said the introduction of SI 33 and SI 143 of 2019 violated the citizens' rights and the biggest problem in Zimbabwe is that people are under-litigated and subjected to fear.

"If this had happened in South Africa, there would have been multitudes of suits and as a practicing human rights lawyer in this particular commercial case, I blame the big people with real money who cannot come forward to fight such human rights violation because they manage the relations with the government," Biti added.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

5 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

5 mins ago | 5 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

10 mins ago | 22 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

15 mins ago | 14 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Mliswa savages government

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

23 mins ago | 40 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

56 mins ago | 259 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

57 mins ago | 168 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

57 mins ago | 302 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

57 mins ago | 302 Views

800 kombis impounded

58 mins ago | 300 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

59 mins ago | 111 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

59 mins ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

59 mins ago | 207 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

60 mins ago | 69 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5547 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6490 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4209 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 539 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6031 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5435 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

16 hrs ago | 348 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 4259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days