Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
THE MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has been plunged into chaos amid deepening divisions within the interim leadership.

The development comes at a time the party is awaiting a High Court decision on an appeal filed by the MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa against the recall of four legislators from parliament.

The four are: Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga), who was also the opposition party's chief whip, Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representative Bulawayo province) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

They were recalled by the Khupe faction fronted by Douglas Mwonzora, who was reinstated as the MDC-T secretary-general by the Supreme Court when it ordered a return to the 2014 structures early last month.

Official party documents reveal that all was not well in the party.

The political fractures widened on Wednesday when the party's director of technical staff, Farai Chinobva, unilaterally wrote to senior members inviting them to attend national council and executive meetings which he said were supposed to be held today at Morgan Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) in central Harare, drawing an angry response from Mwonzora.

Both the Khupe and Chamisa camps claim to be the legal occupants of the building.

"I refer to the invitations that you circulated to members including myself, yesterday (Wednesday) about the above meetings. As you know, I did not convene those meetings.

"I have checked with the acting president, Dr Khupe, national chairman, Senator (Morgen) Komichi and national organising secretary Hon (Abednico) Bhebhe and they all profess ignorance of the meetings. I have also checked with the deputy chief of staff Colen Gwiyo who is equally ignorant about these meetings. Please note that you have no right to convene these meetings without my authority," Mwonzora wrote yesterday.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court ruling, no other person save for the persons mentioned above are allowed to convene these meetings. On top of that your invitation is on such short notice to the members. Given the numbers of people who are entitled to attend these meetings, your convening of the meetings is in contravention of the Covid-19 regulations," Mwonzora's letter reads.

"That means you are setting leadership up for arrests by the police. You are no doubt aware of the hefty fines that the members would be made to pay. You are also aware I hope that you expose the members to the possibility of being quarantined in the event that they are arrested. I therefore direct you to cancel your invitations. By copy of this letter I hereby advise all members that these meetings have been cancelled."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Chinobva said: "The only thing I can tell you, is that I don't work for Mwonzora."

This is not the first time fissures have emerged in the Khupe camp in the aftermath of the ruling.

Last month, Nickson Nyikadzino, who was elected secretary-general of MDC-T at a congress in 2018, announced that he and not Mwonzora was the party's real secretary-general and was therefore in charge of preparations for an extraordinary congress which the court ordered.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

6 mins ago | 10 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

7 mins ago | 10 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

10 mins ago | 19 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

12 mins ago | 26 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

13 mins ago | 21 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

16 mins ago | 17 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Mliswa savages government

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

25 mins ago | 44 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

58 mins ago | 266 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

58 mins ago | 171 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

58 mins ago | 306 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

59 mins ago | 313 Views

800 kombis impounded

60 mins ago | 309 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

60 mins ago | 117 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 72 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5566 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6505 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4218 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6037 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5444 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

16 hrs ago | 349 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 4265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days