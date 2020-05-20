Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

by Staff reporter
57 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has warned government against printing money to fund the ZW$18 billion Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package saying to do so will have a more devastating impact than the pandemic.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the stimulus package to provide relief to distressed sectors of the economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide with more than four million people affected and over 300 000 fatalities worldwide. This prompted government to impose a national lockdown on March 30, which has since been extended indefinitely.

In its submission to the ministry of Industry and Commerce, titled High Level Summary of Submissions Regarding the Modalities of Industry Funding From The ZW$18 Billion Stimulus Package, the ZNCC warned government that funding the rescue package through printing of money will be more harmful to the economy than the impact of Covid-19.

"Business have indicated that Covid-19 weighed down on operations. It is our belief that the funds will be easily accessible with no need to resort to printing since the negative impact of printing money can be worse than the effect of Covid 19," the ZNCC said in its submission.

"It is our hope that some of the millions of funds that have been extended to Zimbabwe from financiers such as Afreximbank, AfDB (expected to provide close to US$14 million) and other financial institutions would also be utilised to fund industry."

The government has been in the habit of printing money, thereby stoking inflation.

Since government reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar, inflation has galloped to more than 670%, with some economic analysts projecting it will reach the 1 000% mark by the end of the year.

In 2008 government printed money resulting in hyperinflation and the demonetisation of the Zimbabwe dollar and the introduction of the multi-currency regime.

The ZNCC said there is need to capacitate the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), so that funds for industry are channelled through it.

This, the ZNCC pointed out, will remove the unnecessary meticulous vetting made by banks. The ZNCC said channelling funds through the IDC will also be efficient and effective. It said it will be key in the transformation of the IDC into an institution that provides funds for industrial development.

The business body said the IDC should be modelled on the South African one which plays a key role in providing support for industry.

The ZNCC told government that the funding should be used to support value chains cited in the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy, which include fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, potato processing, dairy and packaging.

The value chain approach, the ZNCC said, will ensure consistent supply of quality inputs, improved productivity and cost effectiveness, as well as prevent workforce redundancy along the supply value chains.

The business membership organisation also advised the stimulus package should prioritise industries with export potential which include horticulture, tobacco processing, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing of basic chemicals. The ZNCC advised government that with ZW$500 million set aside to capitalise Silo food industries, private sector producers of basic commodities should be given such access to funding.

"Rather than focusing on basic commodities price controls, providing funding to the basic commodities value chain players will ensure that there is no disruption in the supply chain, hence there will be no pressure to increase prices due to shortages," the ZNCC said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mozambique's problems are ours too

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

8 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

9 mins ago | 11 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

12 mins ago | 20 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

14 mins ago | 37 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

15 mins ago | 25 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

18 mins ago | 17 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Mliswa savages government

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

59 mins ago | 280 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

60 mins ago | 180 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 317 Views

800 kombis impounded

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5588 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6532 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 608 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4228 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3160 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6041 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5445 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

16 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days