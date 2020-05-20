Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa in Khupe counter

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
THE reconvened MDC-T 2014 National Executive and Council members met Thursday at the party's headquarters and ordered their acting president, Thokozani Khupe, reinstated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and chairperson Morgen Komichi to stop – with immediate effect – acting on behalf of the "former MDC and its organs".

The politicians are all now MDC Alliance loyalists under disputed party leader Nelson Chamisa.

The meeting, held Thursday at the former Harvest House (now Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House), was an attempt to comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling the party should return to its 2014 structures and choose a substantive leader to replace the now late founding president Tsvangirai.

The court granted Khupe stewardship of the party after declaring Chamisa's rise to the helm of the main opposition violated the party's constitution.

But while being an attempt to turn the clock to 2014, the meeting also turned out to be an exercise to affirm support for the party incumbent and a simultaneous attempt to clip the wings of Khupe, Komichi, and Mwonzora.

Mwonzora recently recalled four MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament and has threatened to recall more legislators for siding with Chamisa.

The expelled MPs are; Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo, and Lilian Timveous.

At least 158 politicians who were MDC-T district or provincial chairpersons and National Council and Executive members in the 2014 structures attended the meeting chaired by then deputy secretary general, Paurina Mpariwa at Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House in central Harare.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mpariwa, who also doubles as the chairperson of the women's assembly in the MDC Alliance, said only 33 out of the expected 191 chairpersons failed to attend due to various reasons.

In a statement after the meeting, the 2014 National Council resolved to petition all former National Standing Committee members including Komichi and Mwonzora to another meeting scheduled for 6 June.

"We the leaders of the former National Council of the former MDC resolved in terms of the constitution to petition the former National Standing Committee members including Komichi and Mwonzora to facilitate a National Council meeting within 14 days on the 6th of June to respond to the Supreme Court judgment," the statement reads.

"Resolved to stop Mwonzora, Komichi, and Khupe to act on behalf of the former MDC and its organs prior to the said meeting. Mwonzora acted illegally by recalling MPs of another party MDC Alliance as a party distinct from the former MDC.

"The purported July 31 date of the extraordinary congress is illegal and invalid because it was done unilaterally and against the constitution of the former MDC."

In the Supreme Court ruling, the MDC-T was also ordered to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days to elect a new leader to fill the vacancy left by Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died in 2018 and on the news of his demise, Chamisa railroaded MDC-T structures to appoint him acting president ahead of other co-vice presidents, Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

Speaking to the media, Mpariwa said; "What is bizarre is that the Supreme Court judgment elevates the former vice chairperson (Komichi) when the then chairperson Lovemore Moyo has not been notified of the ruling."

Moyo resigned from the MDC-T in 2018.

"No court can rewrite the rules of a voluntary organisation," said Mpariwa.

In its statement, the MDC-T said it was concerned the Supreme Court had been deployed to destroy the party.

"We are extremely concerned that the Supreme Court judgment has been deployed to destroy the people's struggle and advance the capture of the opposition in Zimbabwe.

"We also note that whole judgment must be viewed in the context of the 2018 election dispute of which Mr. (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has never rested after being defeated from the poll.

"The Supreme Court judgment is so absurd for the following reasons; it was handed nicodemously during the lockdown, there are few people who knew about the judgment in advance, Khupe, Mwonzora, and Komichi.

"What is even bizarre is the interest of State institutions, The Herald, Parliament, Police, and ZBC. The Supreme Court (judgment) was covered live showing a big hand of the State. Parliament breached the lockdown principle to reconvene and illegally recall MDC Alliance MPs."

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

9 mins ago | 12 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

10 mins ago | 18 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

13 mins ago | 23 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

15 mins ago | 40 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

20 mins ago | 17 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Mliswa savages government

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

28 mins ago | 52 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 325 Views

800 kombis impounded

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 75 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

11 hrs ago | 5600 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6550 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4237 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6044 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

15 hrs ago | 5451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days