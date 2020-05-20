West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United States of America and the European Union have implored authorities to engage the MDC to end the country's myriad of challenges.In a joint statement, which was also supported by Scandanavian countries, the EU and USA called on President Mnangagwa to initiate dialogue with the MDC to end the country's worsening political and economic crises.The statement also expressed concern over the continuing allegations of brutality against security agents, calling on government to conduct thorough and credible investigations into the abduction of the MDC trio as well as the abuse of two Bulawayo sisters who were savaged by police officers last month.