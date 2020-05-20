Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The United States of America and the European Union have implored authorities to engage the MDC to end the country's myriad of challenges.  

In a joint statement, which was also supported by Scandanavian countries, the EU and USA called on President Mnangagwa to initiate dialogue with the MDC to end the country's worsening political and economic crises.

The statement also expressed concern over the continuing allegations of brutality against security agents, calling on government to conduct thorough and credible investigations into the abduction of the MDC trio as well as the abuse of two Bulawayo sisters who were savaged by police officers last month.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in Khupe counter

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

6 mins ago | 7 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

12 mins ago | 43 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

13 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

14 mins ago | 32 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

17 mins ago | 38 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

18 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

19 mins ago | 72 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

23 mins ago | 25 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Mliswa savages government

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

31 mins ago | 65 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

1 hr ago | 357 Views

800 kombis impounded

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

1 hr ago | 83 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Abductions, social media and the new dispensation

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

'EU and US light fires under Mnangagwa' over abduction - nothing to fear, umpteenth empty threat

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mopane Foundation is appealing for sponsors

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora refuses to attend 'fake MDC-T' meeting

12 hrs ago | 5625 Views

Biti freezes in court as judge tears into his arguments

12 hrs ago | 6596 Views

The Zimbabwean dilemma: Currently there is no alternative to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zimbabwe's policymakers are flying blind

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Two boys and a cow 'drown'

12 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Man found with human head

13 hrs ago | 4257 Views

'Chamisa and his allies free to contest MDC elections'

13 hrs ago | 3179 Views

Google celebrates Zimbabwe culture with Mbira Doodle

14 hrs ago | 543 Views

Money laundering Zimbabweans face deportation

14 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Wheelbarrows thief jailed

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 6057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days