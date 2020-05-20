New twist to MDC's wars

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa allies in the MDC convened a meeting that was attended by many of the party's 2014 members in a new twist in the battle to control the party.This comes as the High Court is expected to make a ruling on Friday next week, on who has the power to recall party MPs between the interim leadership and the Chamisa group. 151 pf the 191 members of the 2014 MDC national council met and petitioned three of the party's interim leadership to hold a meeting on June 6 to iron out sticking issues arising from the Supreme Court ruling.Reinstated secretary-general Doug Mwonzora said he would consider the petition but the demand for a June 6 meeting was a little late as another date had already been set.The fight for control of the country's main opposition party took a new twist yesterday, with 151 out of a possible 200 members who constituted the MDC-T 2014 national council structures rallying behind MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. The meeting also rejected the recent Supreme Court ruling which recognised Thokozani Khupe as the bona fide acting party president.Meanwhile, the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe has been plunged into chaos amid deepening divisions within the interim leadership.The development comes at a time the party is awaiting a High Court decision on an appeal filed by the MDC-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa against the recall of four legislators from parliament.The four are: Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga), who was also the opposition party's chief whip, Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representative Bulawayo province) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).