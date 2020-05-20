Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have reported that police in Harare have arrested two freelance journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira.

The journalist were arrested in Watetfalls on Friday morning.

More details are yet to follow and the charge they are facing is yet to be revealed.

This is developing story…




Source - Byo24News

