'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

by Mandla Ndlovu
48 secs ago
MDC structures have rejected Nelson Chamisa and the leadership of the party that was elected at the Gweru Congress, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has said.

Charamba was commenting on the Thursday meeting which was convened by the 2014 MDC-T structures at the Morgan Tsvangirai House.

Charamba the strategy by Chamisa to allow the meeting to be convened showed that he was a weak strategist.

Read his full analysis below:

Real NEWS is that Chamisa's faction has now submitted itself to the Supreme Court Judgment it had derisively dismissed as immaterial to its functioning as a political faction! THE REAL NEWS, TOO, is that presently, Chamisa is a no-where-man in leadership terms, itself the effect of compliance with the Supreme Court Judgment!!

THE OTHER REAL NEWS, is that members who met yesterday, and met by virtue of being in 2014 structures, place themselves in an invidious situation where they now have to submit to direction and directives of/from Komichi and Mwonzora, themselves lawful officer-holders of 2014 structures. These two will have to determine if yesterday's meeting was lawfully constituted or an act of rebellion, the latter attracting appropriate sanction.

And of course recognizing 2014 interim leadership means withdrawing their recognition of Chamisa as leader of their faction. It also means voiding the so-called Gweru Congress and all its attendant resolutions and the executive it purported to create. Far from being a SHOW OF NUMBERS, yesterday's meeting has turned out to be a SHOW OF WEAK STRATEGY AND A SHOW OF A LEADERLESS FACTION surviving in the twilight of punishable rebelllion!! Of course the bald strategy by my good friend Timba was to get Khupe to call for a 2014 leadership meeting at which Chamisa's group would pass a no-confidence vote on Khupe




Source - Byo24News

