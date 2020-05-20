Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe are among the Top 5 consumers of alcohol in Africa according to World ranking site Statista.The results of data gathered for the year ending 2020 shows that Nigerians consumed over 13 liters of alcohol per capita in 2019, making it the leading country in terms of alcohol consumption per capita that year. The Kingdom of Eswatini and South Africa ranked second and third respectively, with just under ten liters per person.Lesotho and Zimbabwe rank four and five respectively with about 5 litres per capita.See the data below: