Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

by Naume Muza
1 hr ago | Views
CHINHOYI - The Government has instructed a probe into Chinhoyi municipality fire brigade after it failed to react to put down ravaging fire that destroyed a drug room at Banket district hospital on Wednesday night.

Mashonaland West provincial resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka told media during a tour on Thursday that the Government is waiting for " answers on why the Chinhoyi fire tender failed to put down the fire" on a farming town about 25 kilometers away.

Mliswa-Chikoka said, "As Government we are investigating what caused the fire but more importantly we are considering an investigation that must be made public on why Chinhoyi municipality fire tender failed their duty on time to put down the fire on time. The damage could have been minimal if they had been professional and reacted on time. We must always be reactive on such matters that hinders on our health as a community and nation at large. The probe on Chinhoyi municipality will leave no stone unturned and it's about life and death"

The fire that broke out on Wednesday night at Banket Hospital destroyed a wing of the hospital and started when power was restored.

According to preminary investigation the fire could have started from an electrical fault although no one was injured.

It was revealed that at least 70 % drugs in stock were destroyed although no value was revealed.

She said that it's unfortunate that the damage could have been avoided had the nearest town which is provincial capital reacted on time. Mliswa-Chikoka added, " This is a sad reality as Chinhoyi municipality fire brigade was caught off guard when they should have been here in less than ten minutes to put down the fire. It's a shameful act of gross negligence,". Rescue team from Harare salvaged situated about 80 kilometers away from the scene attended the hospital fire inferno and salvaged the drug room from remaining in full ashen state.



Source - Naume Muza

