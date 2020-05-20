Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Revelations emerging following the death of Zanu PF Acting Bulawayo Chairman Absolom Sikhosana who was declared a national hero and buried in Harare is that he was confused and unhappy with the new dispensation.A human rights activist Roderick Fayayo in his Facebook post posted that after the coup he was coming from Harare and in the bus he sat with Sikhosana."He was coming from a Zanu PF Congress. He was unhappy and confused. I asked him about the congress and he told me it was the worst congress he had ever attended because his region had been left out," reads the post."He argued that with (Robert) Mugabe, if there were problems you knew were to go. You would send a team and Mugabe would make things right. But with the new dispensation no one knew where to go. For him the biggest challenge was how he was going to relay the congress resolutions and leadership to his colleagues in Bulawayo."The post states that as they passed the last tollgate to Bulawayo Sikhosana said when the coup happened he was on his way to Harare."The soldiers made him sit by the tollgate, as they waited for instructions on what to do with him. He was indeed just a harmless and helpless fellow who will suffer more for his association than his actual deeds. Go well Mdala," reads the post.Sikhosana died at the United Bulawayo Hospital last Saturday and had problems in settling the medical bills until party well-wishers chipped in to assist him.