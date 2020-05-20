People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has revealed that in a survey conducted in various districts respondents were at pains to explain that people living with HIV and AIDS are struggling to have the recommended balanced diet.They blamed this on the rise in prices and lack of income generation in the lockdown period, and thus the fear among persons living with HIV/AIDS patients was that their health will deteriorate."All the five districts reported that the lockdown had seen an increase in domestic violence cases and few opportunities and access to intervention/ redress mechanisms such as family and traditional council and in some cases the police," ZPP said."Binga, despite its proximity to the Zambezi River has chronic water shortages, due to inadequate infrastructure. Currently, spring water and community boreholes are available and adequate due to the just ended rainy season."ZPP said Schools and community members in Chiredzi in general and Chilonga specifically are reportedly obtaining water directly from the Lundi River as many boreholes are not operational."These pose a risk to the community as river water is untreated. Water for the recommended regular hygiene protocol recommended by health care experts during the COVID-19 outbreak is adding strain to households who are currently finding it difficult to collect and store water," ZPP said."In Mutoko peri-urban, water is supplied by Zimbabwe National Water Authority; however, the supply is erratic and only available three to four days a week. Surveyed households in rural Mutoko indicated that they access water from dams, and underground water sources."The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) works with community structures and community-based partners in five districts in Zimbabwe. These are Binga, Chiredzi, Mutoko, Mutasa and Matobo."In line with ZPP community peace building initiatives, a brief survey was administered in these communities to gauge the lived experiences of community members on key issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. The aim of the survey was to allow community voices to be heard," ZPP said.