Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

People living with HIV in dilema-ZPP

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has revealed that in a survey conducted in various districts respondents were at pains to explain that people living with HIV and AIDS are struggling to have the recommended balanced diet.

They blamed this on the rise in prices and lack of income generation in the lockdown period, and thus the fear among persons living with HIV/AIDS patients was that their health will deteriorate.

"All the five districts reported that the lockdown had seen an increase in domestic violence cases and few opportunities and access to intervention/ redress mechanisms such as family and traditional council and in some cases the police," ZPP said.

"Binga, despite its proximity to the Zambezi River has chronic water shortages, due to inadequate infrastructure. Currently, spring water and community boreholes are available and adequate due to the just ended rainy season."

ZPP said Schools and community members in Chiredzi in general and Chilonga specifically are reportedly obtaining water directly from the Lundi River as many boreholes are not operational.

"These pose a risk to the community as river water is untreated. Water for the recommended regular hygiene protocol recommended by health care experts during the COVID-19 outbreak is adding strain to households who are currently finding it difficult to collect and store water," ZPP said.

"In Mutoko peri-urban, water is supplied by Zimbabwe National Water Authority; however, the supply is erratic and only available three to four days a week. Surveyed households in rural Mutoko indicated that they access water from dams, and underground water sources."

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) works with community structures and community-based partners in five districts in Zimbabwe. These are Binga, Chiredzi, Mutoko, Mutasa and Matobo.

"In line with ZPP community peace building initiatives, a brief survey was administered in these communities to gauge the lived experiences of community members on key issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. The aim of the survey was to allow community voices to be heard," ZPP said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

36 secs ago | 0 Views

Man up for stealing floor polish

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Food aid transport fee, a burden to the vulnerable

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Cimas announces cover for COVID-19 positive members

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Sikhosana was unhappy with the new dispensation

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Operation restore legacy a failure

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Political Cult Culture need to change

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa - Tribute from a civic and personal perspective

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinhoyi fire tender under probe over Banket hospital inferno

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans among top 5 alcohol drinkers in Africa

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

'MDC structures reject Neslon Chamisa as President'

3 hrs ago | 2664 Views

BREAKING: Police arrest journalists in Harare

3 hrs ago | 1910 Views

New twist to MDC's wars

6 hrs ago | 4454 Views

West advises Mnangagwa to talk to Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 4767 Views

Chamisa in Khupe counter

6 hrs ago | 4284 Views

Father of MDC activist won't forgive brutal security agents

6 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mozambique's problems are ours too

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

'Money printing impact is worse than Covid-19'

6 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (II)

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Khupe's MDC-T plunged in huge disarray

6 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Queen B in Zupco buses procurement scandal

6 hrs ago | 2483 Views

MDC-Alliance abductions unsettle top police officers

6 hrs ago | 2137 Views

'Over-reliance on China to derail Zimbabwe recovery'

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of COVID-19 test kits

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Kasukuwere farm take-over scuttles US$5m investment

6 hrs ago | 1154 Views

US dollar court ruling set to trigger lawsuits

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa bags 2014 MDC structures

6 hrs ago | 3067 Views

GMAZ boss Musarara spills the beans on Wadyajena

6 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Health experts fear spike in HIV infections

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cost of living increases to $7 171

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mutodi's firing was long overdue

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

The cost of Chinese aid to Africa

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Whither MDC after Supreme Court judgment?

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mliswa savages government

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Operation Restore Legacy a failure

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Health experts, CSOs warn of spike in COVID-19 cases

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Slain lockdown violator's family sues govt

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ziyambi taunts MDC 'abductees'

6 hrs ago | 650 Views

Rape, Assault cop appeals against dismissal

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Man kills neighbour in fight over missing heifer

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mobile money agents' 'illicit' deals exposed

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Dumb criminals: US$20 000 watch sold for 30 bond

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

800 kombis impounded

7 hrs ago | 810 Views

Beitbridge ups modernisation drive

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Police clampdown on truck drivers

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabweans billionaire's company takes over SA data centre

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

Teachers unions oppose June exams, schools reopening

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

2 Zimbabwean banks removed from sanctions list

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 positive cases rise to 51

7 hrs ago | 434 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days