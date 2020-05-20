Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe runs out of Coronavirus test kits

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is running out of test kits that are used to test the deadly Coronavirus, a Zimbabwe weekly daily has reported.

Zimbabwe Independent reported on Friday that government is fast running out of test kits and protective clothing, resulting in a huge backlog of thousands of untested laboratory samples countrywide.

The paper quoted sources who said, "What this means is that all these people are freely roaming the streets and, in the event that some of them are infected, they could be spreading the virus. Remember that as of now, the country is only testing those who develop symptoms similar to Covid-19 who want to know their status. There is very little proactive testing going on.

"There is no reagent now in the country as we speak and the situation is really scary especially if you look at it in the context of the decision by government to significantly ease the lockdown even without having first satisfied the minimum requirements as stipulated by the World Health Organisation. The effects are likely to be felt in two or so weeks."

Commenting on the matter Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "For Mnangagwa the clansman; his system is all and only about himself, his wife, his kids, his extended family, his clan and his cronies. According to Shingi Munyeza, the stronghold of this system is evil and is based on occults and corruption!"



Source - Byo24News

