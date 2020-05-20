PHOTOS: 'Ugly' ZUPCO buses break the internet

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Photos of ZUPCO buses which are plying the Bualwayo CBD route have gone viral on the internet causeing social media users to condemne the government's decision to allow the buses to be used for public transport.The photos were posted by Community Podium.Human Rights lawyer Fadzai Mahere said, "These are the ZUPCO buses "working" in Bulawayo. They are rickety and old, a definite death trap aided and abetted by our roads. This is the same enterprise the Govt wants to have a monopoly over public transport. We need new leaders."National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said he had never seen such ugly buses and implored on transport operators to have compassion towards the elderly folk who use the buses.