South Africans to start drinking alcohol only at Level 1

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
South Africa media have reported that the country's Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma has told the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) that the sale of tobacco and alcohol should continue to be banned until the country reaches Level 1 of the lockdown.

Online publication News24 said  Dlamini-Zuma teamed up with Home Affairs Minister Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledito concince the NCCC that it would be too much of a health risk to allow the sale of cigarettes and alcohol on 1 June when the country is expected to go to Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

This prompted a debate in the meeting, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with no resolution on the matter.

The paper said Dlamini-Zuma had come prepared with academic papers that argued against the sale of tobacco and alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing health risks.
 
Mining Forum of South Africa Chairperson Blessings Ramoba said, "First of all I'm not a smoker, I cannot for the life of me understand the mind set of where this is coming from! What is the point of banning smokes? To me this is just a complete power trip. Aren't we living in a democratic country? Why make our people suffer more?"


Source - Byo24News

